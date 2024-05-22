Obituary - Mrs. Rebecca "Becky" Parker Scott

Mrs. Rebecca "Becky" Parker Scott, age 80, born on November 7, 1943, died Saturday, May 18, 2024, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah, Ga. She had been battling illness for the past several years.

Becky was born and raised on the family farm. Her father (Francis) and mother (Lorene) raised her, two brothers and four sisters on this family farm. She had a great deal of pride for this farm and area that she was raised.

She married Emmett H. "Hikie" Scott of Statesboro, Ga. They reside in Statesboro.

She graduated from Screven County High School and worked at the Screven County Hospital until she moved to Statesboro, where she worked at the Bulloch County hospital for a number of years.

She then started a career selling light fixtures, appliances and kept the books for a couple of local companies. She also worked at Medical Center Pharmacy as a pharmacy technician until she retired.

She loved her family, the beach and liked to fish on occasion.

She was a second mom to many of our friends as we all grew up. She also liked to have fun. We sometimes thought of her as a daredevil as she was not scared to try feats that we thought she shouldn’t.

She was preceded in death by her father, Francis Edward Parker; her mother, Lorene Parker; brother, James Francis "Jimmy" Parker; brother, Glenn Edward Parker; and sister, Barbara Brush.

She is survived by her husband, Hikie Scott; son, Todd Waters (wife, Jennifer); daughter, Kelli Willis (husband, James), Bryan Scott (wife, Rachel); grandchildren, Chelsea Ellis (husband, Benji); Corey Waters (wife, Kasey); Jeffery McCullough, Dwight Thompson, Connor Akins (fiancée, Samantha); Emmett Scott, Claire Scott; great-grandchildren, Branson Ellis, Hayes Ellis, Finnley Waters, Eleanor Waters; sisters, Linda LaMontagne, Sue Robbins, Vicky Hudgens. She also had a loving caregiver for the past few years. Thank you, Maggie Long.

She will be remembered as a person that had fun, but her most fun was with her family.

She was a very loving mother, wife and grandmother (Granny Beck).

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Statesboro Herald, May 23, 2024

