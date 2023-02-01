Obituary - Mrs. Nellie Rea Pryor McGowan

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Nellie Rea Pryor McGowan, age 92, died Monday, January 30, 2023, at Southern Manor Senior Living in Statesboro.Nellie was born in 1930 to the late John Pryor and Vivian Mallard Pryor in Newington, Georgia.She attended Armstrong University and obtained her associate's as a registered nurse.During her 35 years as a nurse, Nellie worked at Effingham County Hospital, Candler Hospital and Memorial Hospital before retiring from Moss Oak Heath Care Center.She married David McGowan in 1948 and they resided in Effingham County until she moved to Southern Manor.Nellie was a faithful member of Pine Street Baptist Church in Guyton.In addition to her parents and three siblings, Nellie is preceded in death by her husband and three children, Terry McGowan, Perry McGowan and Pamela Smith.Nellie is survived by her daughter, Suzanne McGowan Aviles (Julio) of Mandeville, La.; two sons, Russ McGowan (Donna) of Canton and Ross (Alaina) of Guyton; 11 grandchildren, Ellen De La Cruz, Brian McGowan, Raymond Scott, Gwen Mayo, Julie Dukett, Julian Aviles, Daniel Aviles, Vivian McGowan, Noel McGowan, Johnathan McGowan and Meghan McGowan; 17 great-grandchildren and a daughter-in-law, Diane McGowan.The family will hold a memorial service at a later date.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Pine Street Baptist Church, 118 2nd Avenue, Guyton, GA 31312.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 1, 2023Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



