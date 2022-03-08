Obituary Mrs. Nancy Williams and Mr. Mr. Randy Edenfield

Mrs. Nancy Edenfield Williams, age 47, died Wednesday, March 2nd, at her residence in Plum Branch, South Carolina. Her brother, Randy Edenfield, age 53, died the following morning in Charlotte, North Carolina.Nancy and Randy were born in Savannah, Georgia, and raised in Effingham County. Nancy moved to Plum Branch several years ago, where she was a homemaker, and Randy moved to Robbinsville, N.C., where he was employed with the union in road construction.Surviving are Nancy’s husband, Joel Williams of Plum Branch; and her daughter, Sabrina Miller of Statesboro. Randy is survived by a son, Zack. Both are survived by their parents, Susan Burnsed of Robbinsville, N.C.; and Jimmy Edenfield of Mendes, Ga.; a sister, Judy Sweat of Robbinsville, N.C.; and two brothers, Jesse Glisson and Billy Glisson, both of Statesboro. Several nieces and nephews also survive.The family received visitors on Monday, March 7, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.Nancy and Randy’s funeral services will follow the visitation in the chapel with the Rev. Jody Bryant officiating. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Jesse Glisson, Billy Glisson, Doyce Glisson, Justin Glisson and Joel Glisson.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, March 8, 2022

