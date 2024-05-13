Obituary - Mrs. Mary Nell Deal Cartee

Mrs. Mary Nell Deal Cartee, age 90, passed into eternal rest Sunday, May 12, 2024, at Ogeechee Area Hospice. She was born on January 21, 1934, in Statesboro, Ga., to the late Josh and Sudie Deal.

She was a graduate of Marvin Pittman School, where she was state champion in tennis and captain of the basketball team.

She married Jimmy Cartee, her high school sweetheart, on December 21, 1956.

After Jimmy's service in the United States Army in Germany, they would return to Statesboro to farm the family land. She worked side by side with her husband as the farm grew to one of the largest farming operations in the county. She managed most of the business side of things and would also help in the fields driving the tractor while gathering the tobacco crop.

They would expand the business to include a trucking company that, not only shipped their crops to the Savannah port, but other local farmers as well.

In 1985, she and her husband opened the first nine holes of Meadow Lakes Golf Club, an endeavor that took many years in the off-season of farming.

Mary Nell managed the day to day operations at the golf course and many local golfers and college students can remember her working at the cash register every time they went to enjoy a round of golf.

In 1990, they would open the remaining nine holes of Meadow Lakes and the Meadow Lakes subdivision of nearly 200 home sites.

In 1992, they sold the golf course, which is now the home course of Georgia Southern University, and began to enjoy retirement together.

She enjoyed playing golf with her women's golf group and developed so many wonderful friendships and memories.

She and her husband enjoyed traveling to Myrtle Beach to see the country music shows and she loved the beach.

She was a lifelong and very active member of Middleground Primitive Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Cartee; siblings, Janie Boyle, Emory Deal, Louise Lee, J.C. Deal, Daisy Edenfield, Annabel Banks and Vivian Cooper.

She is survived by her children, Terri Cartee Bland (Mark), Caleb Cartee (Pam), Jamey Cartee (Dawn) and Al Cartee; her sister, Sue Tucker; and grandchildren, Jordan Bland (Katie), Patsy Cartee, Josh Cartee, Tiffany Cartee, Cayla Hernandez and Caytlyn Cartee; and several great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, May 14, 2024, from 5-7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at 3 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home Chapel. The graveside service will follow at Bulloch Memorial Gardens in Statesboro.

Pallbearers will be Jordan Bland, Brian Cartee, Ricky Cooper, Tim Lively, Kevin Tucker and Tracy Waters.

Honorary pallbearers will be Donald Donaldson, Warren Groover, Ricky Nevil, Purcell Tremble, Ellis Wood, Wallace Wright and her Bethany friends, Helen Rosengart and Emogene Rushing.

The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Middleground Primitive Baptist Church, c/o Gayle Smith, 321 Sam Tillman Road, Statesboro, GA 30458; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Statesboro Herald, May 14, 2024

