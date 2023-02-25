Obituary - Mrs. M. Katherine F. Williams

Mrs. Katherine “Kathy” F. Williams passed into the home prepared for her by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on February 22, 2023, at Memorial Hospital in Savannah, Georgia, after an extended illness. She was 81 years old and born in Grace, Kentucky, to Everett B. and Rachel Fields.She was baptized into Christ in July of 1964 at the Fountain Square Church of Christ in Indianapolis and attended many different congregations in Indiana, Tennessee and Georgia. She was an active member of the Statesboro Church of Christ, where Larry Sheehy preaches.She moved to Statesboro with her husband, David H. Williams, in January of 1981.She worked for IUPUC in Columbus, Indiana, for three years. She worked at the University of Georgia Cooperative Extension Service, located on the campus of Georgia Southern University, for 23 years, retiring in 2004.After this retirement, she worked for the Statesboro Regional Library in Statesboro for 10 years and retired again. Then she worked as a volunteer at Ogeechee Area Hospice for two years.Surviving are her husband, David H. Williams; two sons, David R. Williams (Cathryn) of Cumming, Georgia; and Jim A. Williams of Pooler, Georgia; three grandsons, David Emory Williams, Jackson Rex Williams and Mark Anderson Williams, all of Cumming; two sisters, Aileen Boggs of Spiceland, Indiana; and Bernita Voorhees of Cincinnati, Ohio; and one brother, Danny D. Fields (Jenene) of Ash, North Carolina; and several nieces and great-nieces and nephews in Spiceland, Indianapolis, Indiana; Cincinnati, Ohio; Dayton, Ohio; and Plano, Texas.She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Larkin Phillips Fields of Louisville, Ky.There will be a private gathering of the family at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Churches of Christ Disaster Relief Effort, Inc., P.O. Box 111180, Nashville, TN 37222-1180; the Statesboro Regional Library, 124 South Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Friends may sign the online guest register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 25, 2023Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



