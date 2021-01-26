Obituary - Mrs. Lille Smith Swan

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Lille Smith Swan, age 88, passed away on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Ogeechee Area Hospice after an extended illness.

She was a native of Baldwin County, but lived most of her life in Bulloch County. She was a lifetime member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and a domestic engineer for many years.

She is survived by her children: two daughters, Chris Swan (Kenneth Rawls) and Vicki Swan (Danny Henry), both of Statesboro; four sons, Milledge Swan (Mary), Savannah; and Patrick Swan (Hattie), Sylvania, Ga.; Timothy Swan (Elieen) and Keith Oglesby-Swan, both of Statesboro; a sister-in-law, Candacy Jones, Statesboro; a brother-in-law, the Rev. Roy Swan, Penn Grove, N.J.; 11 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The funeral and graveside service for Mrs. Swan will be held on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Mattie Brinson officiating.

For further information, please call the funeral home.

A walk-through visitation will be held on Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

All CDC mandates will be observed.

James R. Barnes Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, January 26, 2021

