Obituary - Mrs. Laura Jean Youmans Hood

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Laura Jean Youmans Hood, age 88, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday evening at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.The Candler County native was the daughter of the late Bryant Leslie Youmans and Eva Mae Smith Youmans. She was a graduate of Pulaski High School.Laura Jean was a homemaker for many years until she began working as a seamstress with Hines Dry Cleaners until her retirement in 1982.Her "claim to fame" was being an avid gardener and sharing her cuttings and plants with family and friends. Laura Jean loved making crafts and giving to people, especially her faith-based bracelets that she loved to share.She was a lady of strong faith. Laura Jean was a member of Eastern Heights Baptist Church, where she was active in many ladies' groups, a member of the Mary Martha Sunday School Class and was a member of WOW (Women of Wisdom). Her church family was very important to her and the time she spent with them.The family would like to thank her church family for their love and dedication and the calls and visits that she has received.She was a charter member of Gracewood Baptist Church, where she was a member of the church choir. She touched many lives through teaching Sunday school, Vacation Bible School and many other programs.She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James Everett Hood; and a son, Michael Hood.Surviving are two sons and a daughter-in-law, James Albert and Judy Hood of Dublin and Kenneth Hood of Appling; a daughter and son-in-law, Patricia and Elton Hunter of Statesboro; her grandchildren, Jamie Hood (Jenna) of Marietta, Laura Herman (Kyle) of Statesboro, Matthew Hunter (Amber) of Statesboro and Nathan Hunter of Jackson, Miss.; five great-grandchildren, two sisters, Geneva Mitchell of Savannah and Doris Tereau of New Prague, Minn.; and a brother and sister-in-law, Paul and Ina Lee Youmans of Port Orange, Fla. Many nieces and nephews also survive.The family will receive visitors on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.The funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. in the chapel with the Rev. Julian Ward officiating, assisted by the Rev. Carl Ledbetter. A private family graveside service and burial will follow in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Matthew Hunter, Nathan Hunter, Kyle Herman, Jamie Hood, David Brinson and Len McCook.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Eastern Heights Baptist Church, 23805 US Highway 80 East, Statesboro, Georgia 30461; or The Gideons International at www.gideons.org or P.O. Box 140800, Nashville, TN 37214.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 16, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



