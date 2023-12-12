Obituary - Mrs. Kaye Hartsfield Miller

Mrs. Kaye Hartsfield Miller, age 66, died on Sunday, December 10th, 2023, at Ogeechee Area Hospice in Statesboro.

Kaye was born in Spartanburg, S.C., on November 23, 1957. She graduated from Statesboro High School and is a native of Statesboro, Ga.

She grew up dancing her entire life and was the owner of her own dance school, with two locations in Millen and Waynesboro, Ga., for 35 years.

She has been the coordinator of the summer camps at the Averitt Center for the Arts and was backstage manager and choreographer for many of their productions including: "Annie," "The King & I," "Oliver! The Musical," "Miracle on 34th Street" and "South Pacific."

She taught dance at the Averitt Center for the Arts and then was the co-director and dance instructor of Technique Dance Company since 2016.

She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Walter and Madge Hartsfield.

She is survived by her husband, Herb Miller; her daughter, Mathyn Miller; her brother, David Hartsfield; and her sisters, Peggy Moorehead and Betsy Hitson; as well as several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, December 16th, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The family requests that any memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, December 13, 2023

