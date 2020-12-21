Obituary - Mrs. Kay L. Nay

Mrs. Kay L. Nay, age 64, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, December 20, 2020.Kay was born in Statesboro, Georgia, in 1956 to Richard and Betty Rogers.Kay was a graduate of the Statesboro High School. She started her working career as an educator for over 20 years. Kay devoted most of her professional career working for the American Cancer Society as a community relations specialist. She had a knack for encouraging people to donate time and money to show their support for a very worthy cause that was dear to Kay’s heart.After retiring from the American Cancer Society, Kay could not relax so she started working as a clerk for the Bulloch County District Attorney’s Office, where she quickly became part of the team.In addition to her working career, Kay was passionate about volunteering and she was involved in many community-related non-profit organizations to include the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, the Alzheimer’s Association and the Diabetes Foundation. Currently, she was on the board of Georgia Police Canine Foundation, where she assisted with raising thousands of dollars to care for police canines of Georgia.Kay was a member of the First Baptist Church, where she enjoyed singing in the choir and sharing laughs with her choir family.Kay was very creative and loved baking, decorating and organizing events from a fundraiser to a family get-together.Kay and her husband, Andy, enjoyed camping and traveling. She loved walking on the beach and was always up for a trip to Disney World.Kay loved all dogs, but especially her Bella and Roscoe. Kay especially enjoyed the holidays and was an excellent gift-giver. She always gave the perfect gift.Kay was preceded in death by her first husband, Byron Wilkerson; her mother, Betty Lanier; and her siblings, Teri Rogers and Michael Rogers.Surviving are her husband of 26 years, Andy Nay of Statesboro; two daughters and a son-in-law, Kimberly and Ben Hardwick of Claxton and Rebecca Wilkerson of Statesboro; her grandchildren, Byron, Julian and Dyson; father, Richard Rogers (Marie) of Jesup; sister, Rana Riner (Gentry) of Marietta; niece and nephew, Jennifer (Grant) Fain of Sharpsburg and Charles Rogers of Washington; two great-nieces, Ellie and Phoebe Fain; and her stepfather, Gary Lanier of Statesboro.The family will receive visitors on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Dr. John Waters officiating. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 22, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



