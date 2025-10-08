Obituary - Mrs. Jean Lemos Starr Braswell

Mrs. Jean Lemos Starr Braswell, widow of the late Belton Hayslip Braswell of Statesboro, entered into rest on October 7, 2025, at Southern Manor Senior Living, where she had been a beloved resident for over a decade.

Born May 1, 1931, in Pottsville, Pennsylvania, to the late Col. and Mrs. John Franklin Starr, Jean was a 1949 graduate of Schuylkill Haven High School. She went on to graduate from Penn Hall Junior College in 1951 and Georgia State College for Women in 1954, where she earned her degree in music education.

In 1955, Jean moved to Statesboro, where she met and later married Belton H. Braswell in January of 1956.

She began her teaching career in Emanuel and Bulloch counties and became the first public school music teacher in Bulloch County.

A faithful member of Statesboro First United Methodist Church, Jean dedicated over 45 years to teaching Sunday school, directing children’s choirs and serving as a gifted soprano soloist.

She was deeply involved in her community, lending her time and talents to the Statesboro Music Club, the Georgia Southern Symphony Guild, the Spade and Trowel Garden Club and the Georgia Bulldog Club. Within the garden club, she held positions as secretary, treasurer, vice president and president. Jean was also a founding charter member and past president of the Statesboro Golden K Kiwanis Club.

Jean was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 60 years, Belton Hayslip Braswell; her son, Daniel E. Braswell; her son-in-law, Dai Tanno; her brother, John Zulick; and a special nephew, Albert Monroe Braswell III.

She is survived by her daughter, Kay Braswell Tanno; and one grandson, Alfred Tanno, both of Statesboro; her niece, Bonnie Powers of Savannah; her niece, Susan Haymans of Southerland Bluff, Townsend, Ga.; her sons-in-love, Ralph Cowart and his son, Preston; Alan Skipper and Philip Skipper of Statesboro; and a special adopted daughter, Sandra Skipper. She is also survived by several cousins and a host of extended family.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude for the exceptional care Jean received at Southern Manor Senior Living, with special thanks to Ralph Cowart, Kristy Shuman, Ruthann Newton, Lynn Walden, Barbara Eloi, her devoted sitters and the many others who loved and cared for her over the past decade.

Visitation and the funeral service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Statesboro First United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jimmy Cason, the Rev. Mark Burgess and Ralph Cowart officiating.

The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service.

Interment will follow at Eastside Cemetery in Statesboro.

Pallbearers will be Ralph Cowart, Alan Skipper, Frank Hook, Andy Oliver, Rick Smith and Jeff Braswell.

Honorary pallbearers include members of the Spade and Trowel Garden Club, the Georgia Bulldog Club, the staff of Southern Manor Senior Living and Grace (Leroy) Safford, Jean’s longtime friend.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Statesboro First United Methodist Church.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory in Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, October 9, 2025

