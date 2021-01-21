Obituary - Mrs. Gracie Mae Johnson Hendrix

Mrs. Gracie Mae Johnson Hendrix, age 77, passed into eternal rest on Friday morning, January 15, 2021, at her daughter's residence in Sylvania, Ga., under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice. She was a Bulloch County native.She was retired from Heritage Inn Health and Rehabilitation of Statesboro, Ga. She was a member of Historical First African Baptist Church. She served as church treasurer, Sunday school secretary and was a devoted choir member.Her favorite hobbies were cooking and fishing.She is survived by her children, Gracie (Leon) Jones of Sylvania, Ga.; and Linda (Donnell) Tillman of Atlanta, Ga.; Lucious (Janice) Morrell of Statesboro, Ga.; and Willie (LaBetrice) Lundy of Winter Haven, Fla.; her sister, Sara Ferrell of Statesboro, Ga.; her brother, George (Evon) Johnson of Statesboro, Ga.; and a host of other relatives and friends.A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, January 22, 2021, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Statesboro Chapel of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.A celebration of life service will be held graveside on Saturday, January 23, 2021, at 11 a.m. in Bulloch Memorial Gardens, 22204 U.S. Highway 80, Statesboro, GA 30461. The Rev. James Howard will be the eulogist.Due to COVID-19, we will adhere to social-distancing and we are requiring that a mask be worn if you plan to attend the walk-through viewing or the graveside celebration of life service.The graveside, celebration of life service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.If you choose to send flowers to the family through our floral store, an independent florist will make delivery according to your instructions.Final arrangements have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.Statesboro Herald, January 21, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



