Obituary - Mrs. Frances Helmuth Denmark

Mrs. Frances Helmuth Denmark, age 92, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, December 24, 2020, at her home in Nevils, Georgia, under the care of Regency SouthernCare Hospice.Born September 17, 1928, in Bulloch County to Paul and Della Hodges Helmuth, Mrs. Denmark lived most of her life in Savannah before returning to Bulloch county during her later years.She loved her family, first and most, but loved people in general.She was a homemaker that enjoyed her work. Frances liked working in her garden. Nothing made her happier than to take the fruits of her labor and cook for the people she appreciated and those that appreciated her.When she wanted to relax, she would enjoy an afternoon fishing, but that could also lead to a family fish fry.Frances is preceded in death by her husband and love of her life for 63 years, James E. Denmark; her sons, Jimmy and Ralph Steven Denmark; and nine brothers and sisters.She is survived by her sons, David Lee Denmark of Wilmington Island, Kenneth Michael Denmark (Carol) of Savannah, Daniel Edward Denmark (Maria) of Faulkville and Joseph Allan Denmark (Jeannie) of Ellabell; sister, Helen Cannon of Sandersville; daughter-in-law, Barbara Denmark; eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a very special caregiver for the last few years, Charlotte Lawson.The funeral service will be Wednesday, December 30, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Deal Funeral Directors, Statesboro, Georgia, with Pastor Bobby Walthour Jr., chaplain, Regency SouthernCare Hospice, officiating. Interment will follow in Deloach Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, December 29, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Deal Funeral Directors.Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 29, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



