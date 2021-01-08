Obituary - Mrs. Evelyn Forehand Warren

Mrs. Evelyn Forehand Warren, age 95, died peacefully at Ogeechee Area Hospice, Statesboro, Ga., on Wednesday, January 6, 2021.Evelyn was born on May 10, 1925, in Lyons, Ga., eldest of three children born to the late William Roan and Emma Lou Lanier Forehand. When Evelyn was a young girl, her family moved to Pulaski, Ga., where she graduated from Pulaski School, followed by attending business school in Atlanta, Ga.Evelyn worked in Atlanta and Savannah before moving back home to marry and raise a family. Prior to moving back home, while visiting her parents one weekend, there was a type of train wreck in Pulaski and several people gathered at the location. Elton Warren, also from Pulaski, was one of the spectators. The spark for a lasting relationship started that day.In May of 1946, Evelyn and Elton were married. They resided in Pulaski until 1953 after building a home on South Rountree Street, Metter, where Evelyn lived until her death.Evelyn and Elton became partners in both marriage and agri-business during their lifetime together. They owned Warren Feed & Seed, Warren Gin and Warren Peanut Company. The peanut company was owned and operated by the Warren family for 50 years before being sold in 2015.A true interest of Evelyn and Elton's was agriculture and working with farmers, some of the hardest working people known. In connection to agriculture, Evelyn served as a director of Farmers Home Administration and the Southeast Peanut Association. She was one of two women selected to serve on the National Peanut Advisory Board in Washington, D.C., which was an honor and a pleasure.Evelyn was an active member of First Baptist Church of Metter for over 60 years, where she served in pulpit committees as well as the flower chairman, and a happy member of the Naomi Esther Sunday School Class.For many years, Evelyn was an active supporter of the Guido Evangelistic Association as she offered her energetic and professional services in many areas.Evelyn was a charter member of the Business and Professional Women's Club and was selected as the organization's "Woman of Achievement" in 1981. Additionally, she was named Metter's Citizen of the Year in 1998 and was Candler County's Historian of the Year in 2015. Other memberships included: Candler County Historical Society and the Metter-Candler Chamber of Commerce. From 1993-2002, Evelyn served as chairman for the Metter Housing Authority. She and the committee were instrumental in obtaining a $3.6 million grant to improve the lives of 122 families that dwelled in the Authority residences.Landscaping was a part of the improvement.Evelyn loved Metter, Pulaski and Candler County. She often stated how she lived in the garden spot of the world. Devoting much of her life to serving her community to make it a better place to live, she believed in loving one's neighbors, giving back to the community and sharing with others. As a member and former president of Metter Garden Club, Evelyn was actively involved in landscaping many areas around Metter, including the hospital grounds and the downtown park. She was a master flower show judge, a gardening consultant and a landscape design critic accredited by the National Council of State Garden Clubs.Evelyn was presented a Lifetime Membership & Dedication Award to the Georgia Coastal Floral Association (District VI) in 2015. On the local level, Evelyn encouraged everyone she knew to engage in flower arranging as she offered her knowledge freely and enthusiastically.A matriarch of Metter and affectionately known as MaMa by her grandchildren, Evelyn had a passion for a good work ethic, which she believed was an important value to teach her four daughters, and actually, anyone else in her life. Learning to work was taught to Evelyn at an early age and she remained grateful for the learning experience.In addition to her work and many community services ventures, Evelyn enjoyed spending time with her family and with her many friends. Some of her hobbies included traveling, gardening, playing bridge and working! In 2000, Evelyn was awarded the Life Master Certification by the American Contract Bridge League in recognition of outstanding achievement in bridge competition.Worth mentioning, Evelyn and Willie Earl (Sammy) Williams, planned and planted a mustard greens garden on South Terrell Street for the public for 25 years or more. It brought much pleasure to both of them to see people in the garden. (Sammy started working with Evelyn and Elton at 19 years of age and has remained involved with certain operations of Evelyn's properties until now, at age 73. One of the highlights of Evelyn's day has been a daily, morning visit with Sammy going over projects and life, in general. A loving relationship, for sure.)Truly, Evelyn enjoyed life and enjoyed encouraging others to have courage to do whatever their goal was. And, if she was needed in the process, Evelyn would assist whomever to help accomplish that goal. Obviously, she was honest to everyone she knew. Some of Evelyn's repeated sayings were, "It's all in the Master's plan," "Bloom where you are planted," and "You can get used to anything except a tack in your shoe." These sayings were substantiated by the way she lived.Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband, John Elton Warren; her parents, William Roan and Emma Lou Lanier Forehand; her siblings, Christine (Brinson) Franklin and Paul (Barbara) Forehand; her sons-in-law, Robert L. "Bobby" Pence III and Dr. Howard Leslie "Les" Furr Jr.Evelyn is survived by her four daughters, Charlene (Frank) Madden, Ann (Jimmy) Trapnell, Jean Melton-Furr and Nancy Pence. Surviving grandchildren are Jennifer (Charles) Hendrix, Rob (Crystal) Melton, John (Gayle) Madden, Warren (Jill) Melton, Robert Pence, Sara (Brandon) Arevalo, and Janie Pence. Surviving great-grandchildren are Bowen O'Steen, Tripp Melton, Maggie Melton, Banks Melton, Margot Melton and Mary McCathren Madden. Special people are Mr. and Mrs. Willie Earl Williams and family, John Skinner, nurses and staff at Candler County Hospital and Ogeechee Area Hospice, Statesboro, Ga.Memorial contributions can be made to any of the following: Metter First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 34, Metter, GA 30439; Guido Ministries, P O. Box 508, Metter, GA 30439; Lake Primitive Baptist Church, 26175 Excelsior Church Road, Metter, GA 30439; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Visitation will take place in the backyard at the home of Jean Melton-Furr, located at 136 South Main Street, Pulaski, GA from 1 until 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 9, 2021.The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. at the same location and burial will be in the Lake Church Cemetery.Due to COVID-19, all social-distancing requirements will be in place. The family is requesting that all guests wear a mask.Pallbearers will be Jim Forehand, Bill Forehand, Jerry Forehand, Rob Melton, Warren Melton, John Madden, Robert Pence and Bowen O'Steen.




