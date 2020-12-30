Obituary - Mrs. Edwena Walker Rawls

Mrs. Edwena Walker Rawls, age 69, of Grovetown, Ga., passed into eternal rest at 10:30 p.m. on Friday, December 25, 2020, at her residence, under the care of Homestead Hospice, with her loving and devoted husband by her side.She was a Bulloch County native and was educated in the Bulloch County School System. She was a 1969 graduate of Statesboro High School.At an early age, she joined Miller Grove Baptist Church. She was a faithful deaconess and served on the committee that initiated the Veterans' Day Program and the finance committee.Community and civic service were also important parts of her life. She was a silver lifetime member of the Bulloch County NAACP and volunteered at Rebecca’s Cafe to help feed those who are less fortunate. She was an active member of the Rose Metter Chapter #249 Order of the Eastern Star until her health declined.She retired from the Electric Public Services Company in Lawton, Oklahoma, and Delta Air Lines in Augusta, Ga. After retirement, she worked as a part-time bus driver in Grovetown, Ga.She leaves to carry on her family values: her husband, Johnny Rawls; her son, Mr. Rahcory K. Rawls; her three siblings, Mrs. Gloria J. (Luther) Tremble, Bernest Jr. (Frances) Walker and Willie (Betsy) Walker, all of Statesboro, Ga.; her half-sister, Mrs. Carry Bell (Harry) Mobley of Jacksonville, Fla.; her two aunts, Martha Riggs of Statesboro, Ga.; and Margaret (Richard) Peyton of New Jersey; very special friends, Philip Dickerson of Grovetown, Ga.; Brenda Foster of Atlanta, Ga.; and Ashlee Sanders of Grovetown, Ga.; six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, numerous nephews, nieces and other family members and friends.There will be no public viewing.A graveside service will be held on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. in Bulloch Memorial Gardens, U.S. Highway 80, Statesboro, GA. The Rev. Harry J. Tremble will be the eulogist.*As a recommendation by the CDC due to COVID-19, we will adhere to social-distancing and we are requiring that a mask be worn if you plan to attend the graveside service.*For those unable to attend, the service will be live-streamed via Facebook at www.facebook.com/Craig-R-Tremble-Funeral-Homes-Inc.Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.If you choose to send flowers to the family through our floral store, an independent florist will make delivery according to your instructions.Final rites have been entrusted to Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc.Statesboro Herald, December 31, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



