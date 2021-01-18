Obituary - Mrs. Dorothy Ree Motes Miller

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mrs. Dorothy Ree Motes Miller, age 85, departed from this earth on January 17, 2021, at her home under the care of Bethany Hospice, surrounded by her loving family.The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was employed with Pride Manufacturing Company in Portal until her retirement.Mrs. Miller was well known for her 16-layer chocolate cake and her love of flowers.She was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church in Portal.She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Florrie Davis Motes; her husband of 59 years, E.W. Miller; two daughters, Patricia Ann Miller and Barbara Jean Morris; a brother and a sister.Leaving behind to cherish her memories are two sons and daughters-in-law, Kenneth “Kenny” and Karen Miller and Earl and Wanda Miller, all of Statesboro; a daughter, Becky Miller Williams of Statesboro; eight grandchildren, Brad Miller, Paige Miller Lee, Sheldon Miller, Heather Miller Owens, Rachel Williams Harris, Zachary Williams, Brandy Morris McCrary and Kasey Morris; 18 great-grandchildren and a special sister, Janie Ruth Bolton of Portal; the two are better known as Thelma and Louise. Many nieces and nephews also survive.The family will receive visitors on Tuesday from noon until 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.The funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. in the chapel with the Rev. Wayne Miller officiating. Interment will be in Poplar Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.Pallbearers will be grandsons, Sheldon Miller, Brad Miller, Kasey Morris, Zach Williams; and great-grandsons, Blaine Miller, Bryce Miller and Laine Miller.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Bethany Hospice of Coastal Georgia, 109 South Duval Street, Claxton, GA 30417.The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Julie Blackmar and Dee Dee Thompson of Portal High School for the fulfillment of her final wish.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 19, 2021

