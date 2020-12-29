Obituary - Mrs. Cleo Edenfield Mallard

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mrs. Cleo Edenfield Mallard, 101, died on December 25th, 2020, at her home under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice, surrounded by her family.She was born on January 15, 1919, and was a native of Jenkins County but had lived in Bulloch County since the age of 12. She was the daughter of the late David Alton and Mabelle Joyner Edenfield.Cleo was a 1936 graduate of Portal High School and continued her education at Georgia Teacher’s College (GSU) and Peabody College in Nashville, Tennessee. She retired from teaching in 1979.Cleo loved the Lord and her life reflected that love to others, especially her family. She was an active member of First Baptist Church Statesboro.She was preceded in death by her husband, James M. "Jimmie" Mallard; one sister, Eva Mae Edenfield Ward; and seven brothers, Quinty, James, Dock, John, D.A. Jr., Charles and Jack Edenfield.Local survivors are her nieces and nephews: Randy (Lannette) Edenfield, Jimmy (Debbie) Edenfield, Gerri (Lavonne) Deal, Doy (Cathy) Edenfield and Kay (Gene) Boyd. Several other nieces and nephews also survive.The family received visitors on Monday, December 28, 2020, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. in the sanctuary of First Baptist Church of Statesboro.All attending will be required to wear face coverings and follow all social-distancing guidelines.The funeral service was at 2 p.m. in the church sanctuary with Dr. John Waters officiating. For those desiring to view the service livestream, they may do so by joining the group “Joiner-Anderson Live Stream” at https://www.facebook.com/groups/jafhlive/. Interment will be in Eastside Cemetery.Pallbearers will be Keith Edenfield, Jason Walker, Jeremy Walker, Nicholas Edenfield, Nathaniel Schol and Justin Anthony.Honorary pallbearers will be her caregivers.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459; or First Baptist Church of Statesboro, 108 North Main Street, Statesboro, Georgia 30458.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, December 29, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



