Obituary - Mrs. Cellestine Peoples

METTER, Ga. -- Mrs. Cellestine Peoples, age 93, departed this earthly life Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Azalea Health & Rehabilitation.The lifelong resident of Candler County, Georgia, was born February 25, 1927, in Bulloch County to the late Freddie and Devorah Sykes Jones. She was a member of the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church.In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a daughter, Lillian Lattimore; a stepdaughter, Annie Peoples Doyle; her siblings, Cora Lee Williams, Eloise Thomas, May Parrish, Evon Young, Lucille Bradley and Robbie Faye Parrish, Eugene Jones, Curtis Jones and CW Jones; former husbands, Charles Lattimore and George Peoples Sr.She leaves memories to be cherished by: her children, Jewel Lattimore Wilkerson, Robbie Sue (Nelson) Mincey, Charles (Sharon) Lattimore and George (Marsha) Peoples Jr. a stepdaughter, Almeta Peoples; a sister, Jewel Edwards; a sister-in-law, Lorraine Jones; a brother-in-law, the Rev John Bradley; a special granddaughter, Bietha Griffin; a special grandson, Rodney Wilkerson; a special nephew and niece, Michael and Theresa Ferguson; 28 grandchildren, a host of great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.There will be a public viewing for Mrs. Cellestine Peoples on Friday, January 8, 2021, from the hours of 3 to 6 p.m. at Hill's Mortuary, Inc.The graveside funeral service and interment will be held noon, Saturday, January 9, 2021, in the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with the pastor, the Rev. Gregory Thomas, officiating.The service may be viewed via livestream on the Hill’s Mortuary, Inc. Facebook page.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be enforced at the funeral home and graveside services. We ask that you adhere to all CDC guidelines.Final rites have been entrusted to Hill’s Mortuary, Inc.Statesboro Herald, January 7, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



