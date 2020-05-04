Obituary - Mrs. Carol Godbee Crosby

BROOKLET, Ga. -- Mrs. Carol Godbee Crosby, age 77, died on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Gentilly Gardens under the care of Regency Southern Care Hospice.The native and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a 1961 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School. Mrs. Carol was a graduate of Georgia Southern University with a BS and master’s degree in Education.She taught for 25 years in the Bulloch County School System at Nevils Elementary and Brooklet Elementary. She was honored to receive the Teacher of the Year Award at Brooklet Elementary.Mrs. Carol was an avid SEB Booster and was elected to the SEB Athletic Hall of Fame. She was also named with her late husband, Charles Crosby, as the Grand marshals of the SEB Homecoming parade. Mrs. Crosby was a longtime supporter of the Georgia Southern football and basketball teams.Mrs. Carol was known for her sweet spirit, kind-hearted, loving personality, who always had a love for children.She was a member of the Brooklet United Methodist Church.She was preceded in death by her parents, Hudson and Nita Godbee; her husband, Charles E. Crosby; a brother, Emory Godbee; a sister, Merle Godbee Anderson; and a son, Edwin Crosby.Surviving are a daughter and son-in-law, Connie and Charlie Morgan of Brooklet; two sons and daughters-in-law, Andy and Lisa Snipes of Statesboro and James and Kelly Crosby of Brooklet; a daughter-in-law, Tammy Crosby of Savannah; four grandchildren, Lauren, Lindsey and Lacey Crosby and Madison Morgan. Several nieces and nephews also survive.The family would like to express their appreciation for her caregivers at her home, Janice Cone, Gwen Howard, Chris Howard and Gwen Logan.A private graveside and entombment service will be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m. in Bulloch Memorial Gardens with Pastor Mose Toole officiating. Livestreaming of the service will be available.Services are streamed using Facebook Live through a private group. Only members of the group will be able to view the service. In order to view the service, log into Facebook on your phone or computer and join the group “Joiner-Anderson Live Stream” at https://www.facebook.com/groups/jafhlive/.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Brooklet United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 296, Brooklet, GA 30415; or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 255 North Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, May 5, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



