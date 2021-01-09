Obituary - Mrs. Barbara Ann Coleman

Mrs. Barbara Ann Coleman, 81, of Brooklet, passed away on Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Legacy at Savannah Quarters.She was born in Rupert, Ga./Taylor County, to the late George T. Rowe Jr. and Lena Bone Rowe.She was also preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Emory Rudolph Coleman Sr.She was a member of Hubert Methodist Church in Stilson and retired from Inglesby and Falligant, Attorneys at Law.Survivors include her son, Richard Coleman; granddaughter, Jenna Clemens (Justin); great-granddaughter, Rainey Clemens; son, Leonard Thomas Coleman (DeAnna); grandson, Justin Coleman; son, Rudy Coleman (Patricia); grandson, Stephen Coleman; deceased grandson, Matthew Coleman; son, Randy Coleman (Terri); grandchildren, Jeremy (Dana); great-grandchildren, Garrett and Ansley; and granddaughter, Amanda; son, Rex Coleman (Angela); grandchildren, Joshua and Jacob; sisters, Diane Smith (Dave) and Susan Cobb (Virgil); as well as a number of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.The visitation will be from 10 until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 12th, at the Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home, located at 901 West Highway 80, in Pooler.The funeral will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel of the funeral home with burial to follow in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.All CDC and social-distancing guidelines will be in place, including the wearing of masks (Chatham County mandate).In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association (Alz.org), 225 North Michigan Avenue Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.Thomas C. Strickland & Sons Funeral Homes, West Chatham Chapel, (912) 748-2444.Statesboro Herald, January 9, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



