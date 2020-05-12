Obituary - Mr. William David “Big Bill” Williams

Mr. William David “Big Bill” Williams, age 71, passed away on May 11th, 2020, at Candler County Hospital in Metter.

“Big Bill” was born on September 28th, 1948, in Statesboro, Ga., to the late Mr. Earl C. Williams and Mrs. Sara Woods Williams Kicklighter. He grew up in Jesup, Ga., and attended Jesup High School, where he played football and was a member of the class of 1967.

Following high school, he attended South Georgia College, where he began his degree in criminal justice.

He began his career in law enforcement with the Atlanta Police Department as a radio dispatcher and later moved to Metter, where he worked for the Metter Police Department. While working there, he finished his criminal justice degree at Georgia Southern University.

Big Bill was later hired by Homer Bell as a deputy for the Candler County Sheriff’s Department and worked many years until his retirement in 2011, following over 35 years in law enforcement.

In his retirement, he enjoyed reading Stephen King novels, watching football, doing crossword puzzles and loved ice cream, or as he called it, “Vitamin I”.

Big Bill was a gentle giant with a big heart who will be dearly missed by all that knew him.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Belinda and Casey Brown of Portal; his son, Jonathan Williams of Metter; his brother, Joe Williams of Woodstock, Ga.; his grandchildren, Emily Smith (Tyler), Cason Brown, Kaiden Carey, Cayne Williams, Christian Williams and Amaya Williams; his great-granddaughter, Caroline Smith; the mother of his children, Marilyn Capps; as well as several cousins.

A graveside service and burial, following current social distancing recommendations, will be held on Thursday, May 14th, 2020, at 2 p.m. in Elam Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Mike Holt officiating.

Those unable to attend the graveside may view the service on the Facebook group “Joiner-Anderson Live Stream” at www.facebook.com/groups/jafhlive.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.



Statesboro Herald, May 14, 2020

