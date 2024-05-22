Obituary - Mr. Warren Lindell Roberts

Mr. Warren Lindell Roberts, age 56, died Sunday, May 19, in his hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee. He was born in Knoxville on August 5, 1967.

He graduated from Webb School of Knoxville and attended Tulane University and Tennessee Technical University.

He worked as a computer specialist for Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) for over two decades preceding his death.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, J.W. “Major” and Blanche Roberts of Statesboro, Georgia; and P.J. and Marguerite Marice of Mobile, Alabama; and aunt, Marie Marice Wagner of Durham, N.C.

He is survived by his wife, Rose Marie Roberts; his mother, Susan Marice Roberts; father, Walter Lindell Roberts; stepmother, Lois Roberts; sister, Wendy Lynn Roberts (Gary Tompkins); aunts and uncles, Mickey Roberts Belson (M.O. “Sonny”) and Anna Marice Smith (William); and cousins, Mark Belson, Shane Belson (Kendra), Suzanne House, Chris Smith (Jill) and Stephen Smith (Ann).

Warren was known as a kind-hearted and gentle giant of a man.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory in Statesboro, GA.

The family will receive visitors from 10 a.m. until 1 a.m.

The funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Taylor Lewis Guthrie Hartman officiating. Interment will be at Eastside Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be sent to the First Presbyterian Church of Statesboro, 1215, Fair Road, Statesboro, GA 30458; or to the charity of your choice.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, May 23, 2024

