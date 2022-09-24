Obituary - Mr. Troy Mercer

NEVILS, Ga. -- Mr. Troy Mercer, age 83, made his transition from this earthly house to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 15, 2022, at Memorial Health in Savannah, Ga., after a short illness.He was a native of Bulloch County and was a lifelong member of New Corinth Baptist Church.He was employed by Earnest Buie/Boggy Branch Partnership for over 62 years.He leaves to cherish his memory: a loving and devoted wife, Viola Mercer, Nevils, Ga.; one daughter, Collatta D. Fields, Pembroke; daughter-in-law, Katie D. Fields, Pembroke, Ga.; sisters, Vernita Perkins and Climatine (Joseph) Williams, Nevils, Ga.; devoted niece, Katherine Lee, Nevils, Ga.; goddaughters, Lakeissha Williams, Savannah, Ga.; Mary Joseph, Nevils, Ga.; and Alissa Porter, Metter, Ga.; a special friend, Gladys Williams, Jacksonville, Fla.; his extended family, Chuck (Lynn) Lee and family, the Hodge family, Jim (Ginger) Moore and family and the Deloach family; brothers-in-law, Larry (Emily) Fields, Ronald (Debbie) Fields, Cleveland, Tenn.; Ronald (Debbie) Fields, Pembroke, Ga.; and Sam Mincey, Michigan; sisters-in-law, Mary Ruth Bellamy, Claxton, Ga.; Ola Mae (Ivy) Palmer, Glennville, Ga.; Annie Ruth (Jessie) Fields, Rutha Mae (Sholom) George, Emma (James) Campbell and Robbie (Bill) Bing, all of Pembroke, Ga.; a special friend, Al Walden; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.A service of celebration will be held on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at New Corinth Missionary Baptist Church at 11 a.m. with the pastor, the Rev. John Pelote, as eulogist and the Rev. Delmus White, presiding. Interment will be in the Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.There will be a walk-through viewing on Friday, September 23th, from 3-7 p.m. at the funeral home.Please be mindful that we are still following the COVID-19 mandates. Therefore, masks and social-distancing practices will be enforced when attending these services.Statesboro Herald, September 24, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



