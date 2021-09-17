Obituary - Mr. Stanley Bonnette

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mr. Stanley Bonnette, age 60, died September 15, 2021, at the East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.The Bulloch County native was a graduate of Portal High School and a graduate of Swainsboro Technical College with a degree in electronics.Stanley worked for NCR and later Southern Grocers for many years and was currently employed with Macro Integration based in Greensboro, N.C.He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and fishing.Stanley was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Haley Samantha Bonnette.Surviving are his son, Dillon Stanley Bonnette; and his mother, Teresa Leedy Thomas of Lyons; a sister, Rebecca (Tony) Malott of Statesboro; a twin brother, Steve (Ann) Bonnette of Portal; his mother, Marilyn (Robert) Watson; and his father, Sam (June) Bonnette. Additionally, he is survived by a special friend, Libby Cronkrite of Aiken, S.C.; and several nieces.The family will receive visitors on Saturday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The graveside service and burial will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Portal City Cemetery with Elder Phil Weigl officiating.The family requests that everyone attending the visitation and funeral please wear a face mask.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, September 18, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



