Obituary - Mr. Samie Louis Mincey

Mr. Samie Louis Mincey was born October 3, 1942, in Groveland, Georgia, the beloved son of Sam Mincey and Lillie (Badger) Mincey. Samie, age 83, of Mt. Morris, passed away Friday, June 5, 2026, at Regency at Grand Blanc.

Throughout his life, Samie was known for his generous spirit, his devotion to family and his love for the simple joys that brought people together. He especially cherished traveling to Canada for fishing trips with friends and took great pride in caring for those he loved.

Samie retired from General Motors after many dedicated years of service. Even in retirement, he continued to give back to his community, serving as a lunch monitor at Dolan Junior High School, where his kindness and steady presence made a lasting impact on students and staff.

Mr. Samie Mincey leaves to cherish his memory: two daughters, Sandra Mincey of Mt. Morris, Mich.; and Shafron Nixon of Massachusetts; two sons, Craig Mincey of Mt. Morris, Mich.; and Raynard (Adell) Byrd of Savannah, Ga.; two grandchildren, Jameka Walker and Chrstil Byrd; six great-grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter, two brothers, George and Wallace Mincey, both of Pembroke, Ga.; nephews, Ira Mercer, Greg Johnson, TC Rawls, Paul Mercer, Ronnie Shuman and Bernard Shuman; nieces, Addie Ervin, Velelyn Mercer, Pauline Young, Katherine Lee and Tammie Perkins; cousins, Ann Taplin and Lynda Harris; sister-in-law, Vernita Perkins; and a host of extended family members and friends who loved him dearly.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 12, 2026, from 3 p.m.—7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

The celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458. Interment will be held at Bulloch Memorial Gardens, 22002 U.S. Highway 80, Statesboro, GA 30459.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

All services and arrangements are entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.

Statesboro Herald, June 11, 2026

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.