Obituary - Mr. Roy D. Lott

Mr. Roy D. Lott, age 55, died on Friday, August 13th, 2021, at Augusta University Medical Center.Roy was born on September 15th, 1965, in Ocilla, Ga., to the late Mr. Derriel Lott and Mrs. Alice Tucker Lott.He graduated from William C. Hinkley High School in 1983 and joined the United States Army following high school. He completed one term as an active duty service member before transitioning to the Georgia National Guard. He served in the National Guard until his retirement following 21 years of service as a staff sergeant.After his military service, Roy worked for CSX Railroad until becoming a contractor for the RSP at Fort Stewart for 15 years and also working as an emergency room PA representative for Evans Memorial Hospital for two years.Roy enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, being an active member in his church, tending to his chickens and goats, scuba diving, hunting, fishing and traveling.He was a member and deacon at Union Baptist Church and also a Mason.He is survived by his wife of 11 years, Fredia Lott; his children, Garlan Lott, Dennis Lott, Eddie Joe Lott, Allyson and Michael Harrison, Cameron Lott, Brandon Fowler, Jeremy Fowler and Jennifer and Dustin Fowler; as well as 18 grandchildren.The family will receive visitors on Tuesday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The graveside service and burial will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Union Baptist Church Cemetery.Honorary pallbearers will be deacons of Union Baptist Church.




