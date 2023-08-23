Obituary - Mr. Robert “Robbie” Donaldson Jr.

Mr. Robert “Robbie” Donaldson Jr., age 63, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away on Tuesday, August 22, 2023, at the Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center, in Augusta, Ga.

He was born on July 25, 1961, to the late Robert and Almarita Donaldson. He was the third of five children and was known as “Robbie”.

Robert Jr. was a member of the Historical First African Baptist Church.

He graduated from Statesboro High School in 1979. Shortly after, he attended college in California and later enlisted into the United States Navy as an aircrewman operator.

He was honorably discharged in 1988 and began his career with the United States Postal Service in Atlanta, Ga., where he later retired.

Later in life, he relocated back to Statesboro, Ga., and worked in the construction industry for many years.

Robert Jr. was a devoted father and grandfather.

He leaves to cherish his three children, D’Andre (Mianah) Burdin, Honolulu, Hawaii; Dayna (Alex) Collins, Paris, Tenn.; and Dakota Donaldson, Statesboro, Ga.; four siblings, Wanda (Elliott) Palmer, Lithonia, Ga.; Gayla (Willie) Weaver, Tammy Donaldson and Demetrius Donaldson, all of Statesboro, Ga.; five grandchildren, Jayden Collins, Sarai Burdin, D’Andre Burdin Jr., Preston Jordan, Evelyn Burdin; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A walk-through viewing will be held on Friday, August 25, 2023, from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at Craig R. Tremble Funeral Home.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Historical First African Baptist Church, 1 Cotton Avenue, Statesboro, GA 30458. The Rev. James Howard, pastor. Dea. Jared Weaver will offer words of comfort.

Robert will lie in state from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m.

Interment will be at the Eastside Cemetery, 1502 Northside Drive, Statesboro, GA 30458.

We will adhere to CDC guidelines.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.craigrtremblefuneralhome.com.

Celebration of life services have been entrusted to the care of Craig R. Tremble Funeral Homes, Inc., Statesboro Chapel, 238 West Main Street, Statesboro, GA 30458.





Statesboro Herald, August 24, 2023

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







