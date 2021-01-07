Obituary - Mr. Lehman Clinton "Bulldog" Mincey

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Mr. Lehman Clinton "Bulldog" Mincey, age 60, died Monday evening at Meadows Regional Medical Center in Vidalia.The natïve and lifelong resident of Bulloch County was a 1978 graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School. He worked for Gan Car Crushing in Pembroke for many years before beginning his career as a truck driver, with the handle “Bulldog”. He was an owner/operator for many years and the past two years he was employed with KP Trucking.He was a member of the Elm Street Church of God.Lehman was preceded in death by his parents, James Earl Mincey and Betty Jean Driggers Mince; and a brother, Calvin Mincey.Surviving are his wife of 40 years, Tina Mincey of Statesboro; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Jamie and Brad Huthsteiner of Edwards, Calif.; Crystal and Bryan Sparks of Metter and Jessica Mincey of Statesboro; a son and daughter-in-law, James and Teresa Mincey of Metter; six grandchildren, three step grandchildren and three step great-grandchildren and six brothers, Dennis and Pam Mincey of Florida, Wayne Mincey of Brooklet, Richard and Terry Mincey of Pembroke, Edgar and Janie Mincey of Brooklet, Phillip Mincey of Claxton and Donnie and Tracey Mincey of Pooler.The family will receive visitors on Saturday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The funeral service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home. Interment will be in Corinth-Leefield Cemetery in Brooklet.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 7, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



