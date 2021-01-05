Obituary - Mr. James Larry Miles

NEVILS, Ga. -- Mr. James Larry Miles, age 71, passed away on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at The Gardens at Southern Manor.The Metter native had lived most of his life in Bulloch County and was a graduate of Southeast Bulloch High School and Swainsboro Technical College with a degree in heating and air conditioning.He worked for Bulloch Memorial Hospital, East Georgia Regional Medical Center and retired from Georgia Southern University.Mr. Larry was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Nevils and was a member of Sons of Confederate Veterans.He enjoyed spending time with his family, camping, fishing, gardening and coon hunting.He was preceded in death by his parents, Aaron and Jerolene M. Miles; and a nephew, Ryan Miles.Surviving is his wife of 42 years, Regina Waters Miles of Nevils; two sons, Adam (Mercedes) Miles of Ramstein Air Force Base, Germany; and Timothy Miles of Statesboro, Ga.; a brother, Raymond (Carol) Miles of Statesboro; two sisters, Diane Cleary and Karen Gentry of Brooklet, Ga.; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Kim and Joe Page of Statesboro, Ga.; a brother-in-law, Hugh Waters of Nevils, Ga.; his grandchildren, James Miles, Jesse Miles and Jersey Miles of Ramstein Air Force Base, Germany; Liam Miles and Simon Miles of Statesboro, Ga.; nephews, Raymond “Rainbird” Miles, Robert Miles, Brandon and Jason Cleary, Kevin Baker, Daniel Page and Dr. Joel Page; nieces, Allison Allen and Tiffany Gentry; his uncles, JP (Myrtis) Morgan, Bill (Dottie) Morgan, Edsel (Ann) Morgan, Wayne (Pat) Morgan, Eugene (Mary) Waters; his aunts, Anita Brown and Glenda Hale.The visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Joe Eason officiating. Interment will be in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers will be Raymond Anthony Miles, Joe Page, Hugh Waters, Kenny Mincey, Keith Hannah and Marty Glisson.Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Ambassadors Sunday School Class at Trinity Baptist Church.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Trinity Baptist Church, 1172 Nevils Denmark Road, Nevils, GA 31321.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 5, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



