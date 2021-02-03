Obituary - Mr. James Bowman Gut

AUGUSTA, Ga. -- Mr. James Bowman Gut, age 94, died February 1, 2021, in Augusta, Georgia.The Orlando, Florida, native lived in Statesboro, Ga., for many years before moving to Augusta several years ago.He retired as a medical lab technologist from Bulloch Memorial Hospital in Statesboro.He was preceded in death by his wife, Faye Jean Cook Gut.Surviving are a son and other family members.A private graveside service and burial will be held on Saturday at Bulloch Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Stephanie Smith officiating.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 4, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



