Obituary - Mr. Gustave William Anderson Jr.

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Mr. Gustave William Anderson Jr., age 83, passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, following a brief illness.
Surviving are his wife, Betty Saunders Anderson of Savannah; a daughter and son-in-law, Ingrid Anderson Poppell and John Daniel Poppell; and two grandchildren, John William and Mollie Amelia.
Gus was a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church.
The service will be private with a celebration of life at a later date.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Thomas Episcopal Church or the Humane Society of Greater Savannah.
Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.
Statesboro Herald, January 9, 2021
