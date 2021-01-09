Obituary - Mr. Gustave William Anderson Jr.

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Mr. Gustave William Anderson Jr., age 83, passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, following a brief illness.Surviving are his wife, Betty Saunders Anderson of Savannah; a daughter and son-in-law, Ingrid Anderson Poppell and John Daniel Poppell; and two grandchildren, John William and Mollie Amelia.Gus was a member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church.The service will be private with a celebration of life at a later date.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to St. Thomas Episcopal Church or the Humane Society of Greater Savannah.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 9, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



