Obituary - Mr. Clifford Walker “C.W.” Finch Jr.

PORTAL, Ga. -- Mr. Clifford Walker “C.W.” Finch Jr., age 62, died on January 5th at his sister’s residence.The Savannah, Georgia, native was a 1976 graduate of Savannah High School. Following school, C.W. worked with Great Dane, Inc.In 1982, he moved to Bulloch County and started Ponderosa Nursery, which he owned and operated for many years. C.W. owned and operated a lawn care business for several years and also founded Bulloch Trenching in 2000, where he contracted with Northland Cable Company.C.W. was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church in Portal.He was preceded in death by his wife, Venita Finch; and his parents, C.W. Finch Sr. and Evelyn Drury Finch.Surviving are his daughters, Karen Finch of Ft. Collins, Colorado; and Wendy Finch Deal of Clito; his grandchildren, Mackensey Brown, Walker Tibbetts, Olivia Boyette and Regan Deal; a sister and brother-in-law, Marla Finch Denmark and Danny Denmark of Faulkville; two half-sisters, his nephews, West Waters, Jaymes Denmark, Evan Denmark and Jay Williams; and his loving companion and dog, Odie.The family will receive visitors on Friday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.The graveside service and burial will be Saturday at 11 a.m. inFinch Cemetery, located on Old River Road, with Pastor Thomas Hendrix officiating.Pallbearers will be Stephen Finch, Griff Donaldson, Casey Brown, Blaine Waters, Calvin Hendrix and Brian Boatwright.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 7, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



