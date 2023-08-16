Obituary - Megin Leigh Sheets DeBiase

A memorial and celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, August 17, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Statesboro, 108 North Main Street.

Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m.

Megin Leigh Sheets, 47, was born in Racine, Wis., on February 12, 1976, to Charles "Chuck" and Marie Ginn Sheets. She was their only child.

She passed away very unexpectedly from a bi-lateral pulmonary embolism on August 8th in Hinckley, Ill., four days after moving back "home" from Sandersville, Ga. She is now with her Savior, Jesus Christ, in heaven. Amen.

She is survived by her husband, Elliott D. DeBiase; and daughters, Zoe Noel (10) and Gia Noel (9); her parents, Charles and Marie Sheets; uncle, Jimmy Ginn; and aunt, Claire Ginn. Cousins are in Sandersville, Ga.; Savannah, Ga.; Guyton, Ga.; and Nebraska.

She was predeceased by her grandparents, M.E. and Margaret Ginn, Statesboro; and Charles Sr. and Mabel Sheets, Elgin, Nebraska; uncle, Jere Ginn; and aunt, Ceya Ginn, Statesboro.

Megin attended grade school in Wisconsin and Illinois, graduating from Waubonsie Valley High School in Aurora, Ill. She attended Georgia Southern University and then pursued her passions by becoming certified/licensed as a firefighter and paramedic.

She served her communities as a paramedic and being on staff at several medical offices in Illinois, Georgia and South Carolina.

Megin met the love of her life, Elliott DeBiase, then her "boss", and they were married on April 1, 2006, on the beach at Amelia Island, Fla.

He was most recently the chief of the Sandersville (GA) Fire Department.

She was employed at a gym, assisting with gymnastic training and office financial responsibilities.

She developed talents as an artist, writer, community service, interior decorator and mother. Being a mother was her greatest daily activity.

Her family and friends are devastated by her loss and request your prayers of support.





Statesboro Herald, August 17, 2023

