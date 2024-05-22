Obituary - Linda Nell Tucker Porter Bolduc

Linda Nell Tucker Porter Bolduc, of Metter, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 17, at Ogeechee Area Hospice.

Linda was born in Eldridge, Alabama, and was the first of her siblings born to Grady V. Tucker and Ruby Kendrick Tucker.

She was a graduate of Hubbertville High School in Fayette, Alabama, and Drayton Business School in Atlanta.

Linda worked for the Department of Revenue for four years and spent the rest of her life taking care of her family.

She studied culinary arts from Natalie Dupree in the 1970s.

Linda loved to travel and travelled the world visiting many countries.

She learned to play golf and enjoyed playing with friends for many years.

In 1993, Linda moved to Metter, Georgia, becoming very involved in the community.

She was a member of the Metter Methodist Church, the Metter Garden Club as well as many other organizations.

In addition to gardening, she loved to cook and entertain. Perhaps best of all, Linda used her seasoned cooking and entertainment skills and that “hand-on-the-hip” approach to bring her family, extended families and many local friends closer together. She was well known for her dinner parties. Thanksgiving was everyone’s favorite!

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Bradley Porter; sister, Patricia Daily; brothers, John Tucker, Lonnie “Skeet” Tucker and Dwayne Tucker.

Surviving is her husband, Robert “Bob” Bolduc of Metter; her son, Phil Porter, and his wife, Beth, of Peachtree Corners, Georgia; her daughter, Pat Porter Hood, and her husband, Craig, of Amelia Island, Florida; her brother, Bob Tucker of Carrollton; her sister, Betty Mongeon of Shrewsbury, Mass.; her sisters-in-law, Bobbie Tucker and Martha Tucker; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 1st, at Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter.

The private graveside service will be held in Lake Cemetery.

For those wishing to make a donation in Linda’s honor, donations may be made to Metter Methodist Church, P.O Box 595, Metter, Georgia 30439; or Ogeechee Area Hospice, 200 Donehoo Street, Statesboro, Georgia 30458; or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel, of Metter is in charge of the arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, May 23, 2024

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.







