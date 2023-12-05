Obituary - Kathryn Anne Schrepel

Kathryn Anne Schrepel, age 75, passed away on November 24, 2023, at her home.

Kathryn, known to her family and friends as Kathy, was born on November 15, 1948, at the Bulloch County Hospital.

Kathy retired from the High Hope Learning Center after 32 years of loving service.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur William "Art" Schrepel and her mother, Helen Mae Allen Schrepel.

Kathy is survived by her sister, Jessie Schrepel Roberts of Statesboro; brother, William Arthur "Bill" Schrepel, and his wife, Brenda Brown Schrepel, of Stilson; nephews, Eric Allen Schrepel, and his wife, Jennifer; and their children, Harper and Holland Schrepel of Milton, Georgia; and David William Schrepel and his wife, Blair, of Pooler; aunt, Gerald B. Strozzo (Jo-Anne) of Statesboro; and many first cousins.

The graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Eastside Cemetery with the Rev. Ricky Allen of First Baptist Church officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the High Hope Learning Center or the Bulloch County Humane Society.

Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.





Statesboro Herald, December 5, 2023

