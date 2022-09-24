Obituary - Jariko T. Grant

Mr. Jariko T. Grant, age 40, of Statesboro, Ga., passed away Monday evening, September 19, 2022, at East Georgia Regional Medical Center after a brief illness.“Roc,” as he was affectionately known by many, was a lifelong resident and Bulloch County native and a graduate of Statesboro High School.He was a member of Hodges Grove Baptist Church.He was preceded in death by his father, Lee James Grant; a sister, April Grant; grandmothers, Ethel James and Jerelene Washington; and an uncle, Archie Hills.He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Houston-Grant of Statesboro, Ga.; his mother, Alma Hills of Statesboro, Ga.; sisters, Chiquita Washington of Statesboro, Ga.; and Becky Love of Hinesville, Ga.; brothers, Sadat Grant of Statesboro, Ga.; and LaShawn Washington of Baton Rouge, La.; uncles, Joseph Hills and Leroy Hills, both of Statesboro, Ga.; Jeffery Hills of Nevils, Ga.; Arthur Hills of Fort Pierce, Fla.; aunts, Nellie Lockhart of Sanford, Fla.; Burnitta (Wayne) Oglesby of Register, Ga.; Leoma Hills of Statesboro, Ga.; and Ellean Stanley of Claxton, Ga. He is also survived by a host of stepchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.The public viewing for Mr. Grant will be Saturday, September 24, 2022, from noon until 5 p.m. with the family receiving guests for a walk-through viewing from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Joanna Holland Fields visitation room at the Matthew H. Lovett & Son's Funeral Home.The funeral service for Mr. Grant will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the Hodges Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. John Harmon, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow at the Eastside Cemetery on Northside Drive in Statesboro, Ga.Friends may sign the online register book, express online condolences, send flowers or other memorial gifts via our website: https://www.mhlovettandsonsfuneralhome.com.Matthew H. Lovett & Son's Funeral Home, LLC, is in charge of arrangements for Mr. Jariko T. Grant.Statesboro Herald, September 24, 2022Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



