Obituary - James Zacheus “Zack” Hudgins

STATESBORO, Ga. -- James Zacheus "Zack" Hudgins, loving husband and father, passed away Monday, January 11, 2021, in his home, surrounded by members of his family.He held degrees in both nursing and psychology. He began his career at Memorial Hospital's Clark (Psychiatric) Center and later moved to Statesboro to begin private practice as a mental health counselor. He continued to work in healthcare settings throughout the area, including director of Nursing at Jenkins County Hospital, charge nurse at Memorial Hospital's Clark (Psychiatric) Center, and nurse at the Bulloch County Correctional Institute and Bulloch County Jail.Zack and his family moved to Bulloch County in 1974 and he immediately became an active member of the First Baptist Church Choir, where he sang proudly for many years.He also refereed high school football in the Southeast Georgia area until age forced him to the sidelines. However, he never lost his love of music or sports.He was predeceased by his parents, Clyde Franklin Hudgins and Ellen Scarborough Hudgins; his sisters, Martha H. Herrington and Saralyn H. Bignault; his brother, Franklin Jose Hudgins; and his son-in-law, Bobby Kenneth Hendrix.He leaves behind Natasha (Natalia Iakovleva) Hudgins, his loving wife of 24 years; and three daughters, Karen Hudgins O'Neal, Ellen Hudgins Hendrix-Ericson, and her husband, Allan; and Kelly Hudgins Carnes; and one stepson, Konstin Iakovlev, and his wife, Yana. He also leaves behind grandchildren, James Daniel "Danny" Brinson, and his wife, Nichole; Cristen Brinson Hughes, and her husband, Terrell; Wendell Arthur Carnes, Robert Lee Carnes, Ashley June Carnes and Christina Kelly Ray. He also leaves behind eight great-grandchildren.A private graveside service and burial will be held Thursday in Bulloch Memorial Gardens.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor's choice.Statesboro Herald, January 12, 2021




