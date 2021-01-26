Obituary - Iris Pittman Jones

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- Iris Pittman Jones, devoted wife and mother, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Thursday, January 21, 2021, at Memorial Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.Iris was born in Anderson, S.C., on April 7, 1941, to the late Ira W. and Kathleen Pittman.She moved to Savannah more than 65 years ago. For many years, Iris directed the Stroke Survivor Group at First Presbyterian Church, where she volunteered her time caring for others.In addition to her parents, Iris was preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Pittman.Iris leaves behind her husband of 61 years, Robert Jones; her sons, Robert L. Jones Jr. (Katherine) of Statesboro and David R. Jones of Florence, Ala.; grandchildren, Jackson Jones, Jennifer (Lin) Woodard and Jaclyn (Jody) Cason; four great-grandchildren, three brothers, Ira, Donald and Milton Pittman.The graveside service was held at 2 p.m. on Monday, January 25, 2021, in Hillcrest Abbey Memorial Park with Pastor Harrison Huxford officiating.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you consider a donation in Iris' honor to be made to a charity of your choice.Please visit www.foxandweeks.com to sign our online guestbook.Statesboro Herald, January 26, 2021

