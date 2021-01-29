Obituary - Herman Cook

GREENWOOD, Ga. -- Herman Cook, 72, resident of Broken Ridge Drive, husband of Vicki Martin Cook, passed away January 16, 2021, at Self Regional Healthcare.Born in Augusta, Ga., on January 29, 1948, he was the son of the late Alton I. and Laura Pearl Dickey Cook. Mr. Cook was a graduate of Metter High School Class of 1966 and retired from Grede Foundry.Herman was a United States Marine Corps veteran and also worked as deputy sheriff for Candler County and Bulloch County in Georgia.Mr. Cook was a member of Marshall Road Church of God and was a past member of Statesboro Church of God.Surviving, in addition to his wife, are a son, Joshua H. Cook, and wife, Tabitha, of Greenwood; a daughter, Brittany L. Cook of the home; and a twin brother, Howard Cook, and wife, Emmie, of Metter, Ga.; a sister, Georgia Cheshire, and husband, Gene, of Callahan, Fla.; a brother, Robert Cook, and wife, Frances, of Metter, Ga.; and four grandchildren, Tabor Cook, Quinn Cook, Greyson Cook, Jasmine Heindl. Many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews also survive.The graveside service will be held Monday, February 8, 2021, in M.J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery at 1 p.m. with Pastor Shawn Williams and the Rev. Milton B. Hannah officiating.Memorials may be made to The Marine Corps-Law Enforcement Foundation, 273 Columbus Avenue Suite 10, Tuckahoe, NY 10707.For online condolences, please visit www.blythfuneralhome.com.Blyth Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the Cook family.Statesboro Herald, January 30, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



