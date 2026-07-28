Obituary - Gladys Louise Hacker

Gladys Louise Hacker, 99, died July 23 in Kennesaw, Ga. She was born at home, as was the custom at the time, in Concord, N.C. She lived in Statesboro for 51 years before moving to Kennesaw four years ago.

Gladys was a loyal Pink Lady volunteer for 44 years, both at the former Bulloch Memorial Hospital and East Georgia Regional Medical Center. She was a long-standing member – over 50 years – of the Statesboro First United Methodist Church.

During her 99 years gracing this Earth, she felt fortunate to have traveled and lived in cities coast to coast, including San Diego, Calif.; South Bend, Ind.; Spartanburg, S.C.; Hialeah, Fla.; and Cincinnati, Ohio, before settling down in Statesboro.

She is predeceased by her beloved husband of 49 years, Robert Loy Hacker. She was the loving wife of William “Dub” Cummings for 25 years before his untimely death in 1971.

She is survived by four daughters, Brenda (Randy) Schoening of Acworth, Ga.; Janice (the late Bob) York of West Chester, Pa.; Margaret (Derrel) Jones of Englewood, Colo.; Ruth (Derick) Cowart of Augusta, Ga.; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors on Saturday, August 1st, from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home in Statesboro.

The funeral will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be at Bulloch Memorial Gardens.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, July 29, 2026

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