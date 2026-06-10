Obituary - Frank H. Ramsey III

Frank H. Ramsey III of Statesboro, Georgia, passed away peacefully at his home on June 6, 2026, surrounded by his family. He was born December 11, 1933, in Swainsboro, Georgia. After graduating from Swainsboro High School, he continued his education at Georgia Military College and Austin Peay State University. He later earned a master’s degree from University of Tennessee and completed his Ph.D. at Florida State University.

For 92 remarkable years, Frank lived a life marked by leadership, loyalty and quiet strength. A devoted husband, loving father, proud grandfather, educator, coach, businessman, athlete and friend, he touched countless lives and left an enduring legacy that will continue for generations.

He is survived by his wife, Delores “Dee” Glisson Ramsey; his children, Laura Topping (John), Atlanta, Ga.; Carol Deal, Statesboro, Ga.; Amy Olvey (Brad), Savannah, Ga.; his grandchildren, Nicole Lane (David), Statesboro, Ga.; Johnny Topping Jr. (Emilie), Atlanta, Ga.; Daniel Topping (Mary), Atlanta, Ga.; Sally Topping, Atlanta, Ga.; great-grandchildren, Brady David Lane Statesboro, Ga.; John Arthur “Jack” Topping III, Atlanta, Ga.; sister, Margaret Ramsey Barrett (Leon), Jacksonville, Fla.; nephews, Leon “Ed” Barrett Jr., Jacksonville, Fla.; Ramsey James Barrett (Sun Mi), Lake Park, Ga.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Corinne Branan “Nanny” and Francis H Ramsey II; son, Frank H. Ramsey IV; brother, Thomas Ramsey; son-in-law, Harmon J. “Buddy” Deal.

He was a devoted supporter of the University of Georgia. His love for the University of Georgia football program was unwavering, and he generously contributed his time, energy and support to an institution that brought him great pride and joy.

As a professor at Georgia Southern University, he shared his knowledge, wisdom and passion for teaching countless students. Yet his greatest impact came through coaching. Over the course of many years, he mentored and inspired young men and women, teaching lessons that extended far beyond athletics. Through his guidance, encouragement and example, he helped shape character, build confidence and influence not only athletes but also their families and communities. The measure of his success was not found in wins and losses, but in the lives he helped shape.

His professional career with Horace Mann Insurance Company reflected the same integrity and dedication that characterized every aspect of his life. He earned the respect of colleagues, clients and friends through his professionalism, honesty and commitment to serving others.

A gifted athlete himself, he enjoyed a lifelong love of sports. Whether on the golf course, tennis court or badminton court, he competed with enthusiasm and grace. Golf brought him great enjoyment and lasting friendships throughout the years.

A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, June 14th, 2026, at 10 a.m. at Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home, Statesboro, Ga.

Family and friends are invited to attend the service, with visitation to follow immediately afterward.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Francis Henry Ramsey IV Scholarship Fund at the University of Georgia School of Law: https://gail.uga.edu/commit?des=76444003 or Regency Hospice at https://app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/GentivaFoundation/GHS.html.

He will be remembered for his love of family, dedication to education, sense of humor and unwavering support of the Georgia Bulldogs. As those who knew him gather to celebrate his life, they can almost hear him saying one last time, “Go, Dawgs!”

He will be deeply missed, lovingly remembered and forever cherished.

Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.

Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home and Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.

Statesboro Herald, June 11, 2026

Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.