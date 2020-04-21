Obituary - Francis Marion Fletcher

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Francis Marion Fletcher was born on March 16, 1936, in Haynesville, Louisiana, to Daniel Wesley and Edna Holbrook Fletcher. He spent his childhood playfully roaming the countryside around Little Rock, Arkansas.Marion graduated from Little Rock Central High School in 1954, where he gained a lifelong friend in Don McGuire. After high school, Marion ventured to Texas and attended Southern Methodist University in Dallas, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering.Marion started his career as an engineer with the Boeing Company in Kansas. While there, he worked on wing design of the B-52 G and H models and served in the National Guard.After a fruitful career with Boeing, Marion moved east to Philadelphia, where he attended the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business. He earned his Master of Business Administration and doctor of philosophy in applied economics.Marion had an illustrious 26-year academic career at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge. While at LSU, he also provided expert witnessing services and earned an esteemed fellowship at the Brookings Institute in Washington, D.C.It was during his time in D.C. that Marion met Leslie Beckenbach and swept her off her feet. They subsequently married in 1978 and had three children. They moved to Statesboro, Ga., in 1994 and 1993, respectively, so that Leslie could pursue her career as a professor of accounting at Georgia Southern University.Marion loved to garden, calling himself Leslie’s yardman. He also had a passion for playing duplicate bridge and earned the rank of life master.Marion loved to read, travel and do mind-stretching puzzles. He always kept a pot of coffee ready to pour and was known to settle down in the evening with a glass of cognac.He was a member of Statesboro First United Methodist Church.Marion died peacefully on Sunday, April 19, 2020, under the care of Ogeechee Area Hospice in the East Georgia Regional Medical Center.Marion’s wit, intelligence and laughter will be missed by all those who knew him.Marion is predeceased by his granddaughter, Ansley Forshay Fletcher; his parents, Daniel and Edna H. Fletcher; brothers, Trois Lee Fletcher and Walter Wesley Fletcher; and a sister, Ruby Ruth Goodwin.Surviving is wife of 41 years, Leslie Beckenbach Fletcher of Statesboro; two daughters and their spouses, Alexis Fletcher (Rob) Willis of Dallas, Texas; and Calley Fletcher (April Northcutt) of Dallas, Texas; a son and daughter-in-law, Benjamin Francis (Adrienne) Fletcher of Charlotte, N.C.; four grandchildren, Francis Evered Willis, Tessa Jane Willis, Henry Francis Fletcher and Charles David Fletcher.A private family memorial service will be held.Memorial contributions may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, GA 30459.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of arrangements.Statesboro Herald, April 21, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



