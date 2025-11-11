Obituary - Emma Frances Smelley Kemp

Emma Frances Smelley Kemp, 98, known as Frances in Screven County and Emma Frances or Mink to the family members she grew up with, passed away in Sylvania among family members on Friday, November 7, 2025.

Frances was born on February 24, 1927, to Ima Lemmond and Robert Festus Smelley. The birth happened at home down a dirt road outside Lula, Ga., in the foothills of what Sidney Lanier called, in his poem-entitled song, “Song of the Chattahoochee,” the Hills of Habersham.

She graduated from Gillsville High School, among a class of six, in 1944. The following week, she moved to Atlanta to live with a pair of maternal aunts, Alice and Margaret Lemmond, and her maternal grandmother, Emma Lemmond. They lived at 356 Sixth Street.

Aunt Alice had arranged a job for her with Colonial Stores, where she operated a comptometer machine. She remained at that job until she married nearly a decade later.

In 1952, she went on a blind date arranged by cousin Peggy Smelley, who was also from Lula, but attending North Georgia College. Though not her specific date, she met Burton Kemp of Sylvania, Ga., on that venture. He was also a student at North Georgia. A short time later, he contacted her for a date. One thing led to another and they were married on August 23, 1953, and remained so until Burton’s death on December 30, 2013.

Frances was the last surviving member of the generation of her maternal and paternal Lemmond and Smelley first cousins that numbered 11, born between 1914 and 1931.

She was a longtime member of the First Methodist Church, where she belonged to the Sara Waters Circle. Among other things, she enjoyed her time with The Sylvan Heights Garden Club. Her yard was also a passion and her home won Beauty Spot of the Month several times.

While she was still able, one of her favorite pastimes was sending cards to family members and friends, no matter what the occasion.

She was also a faithful follower of Gamecock athletics, of late, especially the Lady Gamecocks softball team coached by her granddaughter, Christie. If no one contacted her with the results of games, she was known to call at all times of night to find out. She was also a fan of the Glascock County Panthers, where her daughter was a longtime coach. Her last job was as bookkeeper of The Sylvania Telephone.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her brother, Nathan, whom she loved dearly.

She is survived by her son, Burton (Monica) of Sylvania; daughter, Mary Jo of Gibson; and granddaughters, Christie of Sylvania and Stephanie of Waycross. She also has a special nephew, Bobby Smelley (Debbie) of Peachtree City; and niece, Renee Smelley Jones (Art) of Suwanee.

The service was held at Sylvania First Methodist Church on Sunday, November 9, with visitation in the social hall at 1:30 and service in the sanctuary at 3 p.m. Burial was in the Screven County Memorial Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Lovett Bennett Jr., Art Jones, Randall McBride, George Mock, Harold Moats, William Moats, Ray Reynolds and Bobby Smelley.

Honorary pallbearers were Sara Greene, Dorothy Glisson, Lee Thompson, Sharon Zeagler and members of the Sara Waters Circle.

The family would also like to express sincere thanks to Dr. Sherma Peter, the entire staff of Optim Medical Center — Screven, Mary Bryant, Mary Williams and Annie Brodneaux.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Methodist Home for Children and Youth or Friends of Screven County Animals (FOSCA).





Statesboro Herald, November 12, 2025

