Obituary - Edward Lee “JR” Dickerson

METTER, Ga. – Edward Lee “JR” Dickerson passed away peacefully at his residence early Sunday morning, February 2, 2025, at the age of 54.

Born and raised in Metter, JR was the beloved son of Edward Dickerson Sr. and Betty Martin Dickerson. From an early age, he demonstrated a deep faith, joining Hillside Church of God near Cobbtown, where he remained a dedicated member throughout his life.

In 1985, JR met the love of his life, Susan Doyle, and the two were married the following year. Together, they built a life centered on family, faith and hard work.

JR was the owner of Dickerson Trucking, a family business that continues to thrive, thanks to the dedication and determination of his loved ones.

JR was a man of many passions. He loved hunting, fishing and spending quality time with his family, who meant the world to him. An avid car bass enthusiast, JR competed in numerous sound competitions and took pride in sharing his love for music with others. His favorite song to drop the bass to was the iconic, “Drop It Like It’s Hot.”

He is survived by his devoted wife of 39 years, Susan Doyle Dickerson of Metter; his two sons and their families, Lee Dickerson and his wife, Michelle Beasley Dickerson, of Statesboro; and Alston Dickerson and his wife, Alicia Dickerson, of Metter. JR’s legacy of love and laughter will continue through his cherished grandchildren, Kyler, Lincoln, Easton and Jaxson Dickerson. He is also survived by his sisters, Angela Ko (Brunson) of Overland Park, Kansas; and Tina Brown (Connie) of Statesboro; as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

The family received friends on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Hillside Church of God.

The funeral service was held at 3 o'clock on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at Hillside Church of God. Interment was in Cedar Creek Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes contributions to the Hillside Church of God in JR’s memory.

Guestbook and arrangements are under the care of Kennedy Funeral Homes, Hooks Chapel.

