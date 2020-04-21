Obituary - Dr. Stephen M. Jordan

Dr. Stephen M. Jordan passed away on April 15, 2020, at Ogeechee Area Hospice.He was born in Sylvania, Georgia, on January 29, 1942, to Floreine and Marion Jordan.Dr. Jordan graduated from the University of Georgia in June 1965 with a BS in chemistry and a minor in physics. In his freshman year at UGA, he was elected to BIFTAD, the highest honor a freshman or sophomore male may attain. He was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity and continued to be active in the alumni chapter in Statesboro.He then went on to graduate from the Medical College of Georgia in June 1969 with a medical degree. He completed a one-year internship at Tampa General Hospital in Tampa, Florida, in 1970. Dr. Jordan completed his first year of his internal medicine residency at Mayo Graduate School of Medicine in Rochester, Minn. He then returned to Augusta, Georgia, to finish his residency in internal medicine at the Medical College of Georgia and also completed a cardiology fellowship while in Augusta.He then enlisted in the U.S. Army as chief of medicine and cardiology at Darnall Army Hospital in Fort Hood, Texas, from 1973-1975. On April 15, 1975, he was appointed to the medical staff of Bulloch Memorial Hospital. He was chief of staff at BMH from 1982-1983 and then again in 1990-1991. He was on active staff until he received emeritus status in 2016.Dr. Jordan was a member of First Baptist Church and Rotary Club of Statesboro.While attending medical school, one of his professors told the class to choose one hobby because that was all they would have time for while practicing medicine and he chose quail hunting. He also enjoyed sailing and watching the rain while sitting on the back porch.He is survived by his sons, Spencer Haynes Jordan and Stephen Marion Jordan Jr.; and a daughter, Alison Leigh Jordan, all of Statesboro.He was preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Floreine Jordan; and his son, David Hopkins Jordan of Albany.A private graveside service and burial will be held in Eastside Cemetery.Deal Funeral Directors is in charge of arrangements.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ogeechee Area Hospice, P.O. Box 531, Statesboro, Georgia 30459.Statesboro Herald, April 22, 2020Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



