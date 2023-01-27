Obituary - Dr. Mark "KF4MLT" Aulick

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Dr. Charles Mark Aulick, KF4MLT, a longtime Statesboro resident, passed away January 19th in the care of home hospice from complications from lymphoma.Dr. Aulick was a member of Eastern Heights Baptist Church, a former professor of math and computer science at Georgia Southern University and an active HAM radio enthusiast.Visitation and the memorial service will be held at Eastern Heights Baptist Church in Statesboro on January 28th at 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. respectively. There will be no graveside service.He is preceded in death by his father, Donald Aulick; his mother, Frances Smith Gerrard; and brother-in-law, Butch Hollerich.He is survived by four siblings and three of their spouses, Steve and Bonnie Aulick, Karmen and Marvin Lee, Tommy and Anita Aulick and Donna Hollerich. In addition to siblings, daughters, Amber Ramsby and Patricia Sullivan, daughters, Stephanie Reese and Elizabeth Woods, who adopted him; sons-in-law, Shain Sullivan and Eric Ramsby, who survive him as well. Dr. Aulick also leaves behind four beloved grandsons, Kory Ramsby, Rhomen Vari, Jasper Sullivan and Conner Flynn McDaniel-Sullivan.We will all press on regardless in your memory.Flowers can be sent to Eastern Heights Baptist Church from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. January 28, 2023.Statesboro Herald, January 27, 2023Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



