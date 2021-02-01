Obituary - Dea. Edfoy Cone

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Dea. Edfoy Cone was born to the late Rev. Edgar and Alice Cone in Bulloch County, Georgia. He was their fourth child out of five. He was their only son.Dea. Cone grew up in the town of Portal, Ga., where his childhood was spent primarily working hard on the farm and turpentining alongside his father and grandfather, Enoch Cone. As he grew into manhood, this, too, became his profession.God gave him the opportunity to be a sharecropper with the late Ms. Dan Jones and her daughter, Audrey Jones. He remained with Ms. Audrey Jones and became one of her primary caretakers. He moved to their farm over 60 years ago and remained there until his death on January 29, 2021.At an early age, Dea. Cone joined the Scarboro Grove Missionary Baptist Church. He served as the chairman of the Deacon Board and superintendent of Sunday school for many years and provided great leadership for many of the building projects during his tenure. He was the oldest member in the church congregant of which he reminded the congregation often.He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Lossie Lee Ward Cone.To this union, eight children were born. Two preceded him in death.He leaves to celebrate his legacy: Jerry (Jennifer) Cone, Ellenwood, Ga.; Pastor Larry (Donna) Cone, Cynthia (James) Dekle, Dea. Sammy Cone, all of Statesboro, Ga.; Ronny (Janet) Cone, Stone Mountain, Ga.; Will Cone, Lithonia, Ga. He has 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. He leaves a beautiful sister, Wadella Heath, Petersburg, Virginia; one “adopted" son, Wyatt Ward; three incredibly special friends, Dea. George Jackson, Laverne Rhodes and LaMaryce Polk, whom he affectionately called “Polk". There are many more nieces, nephews, sisters and brothers-in-law, cousins and friends that had the opportunity to be a part of his legacy.The graveside service for Deacon Cone will be held on Wednesday, February 3, 2021, at noon in the Scarboro Grove Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Portal, GA, with Pastor Larry Cone, eulogist, and Pastor Grant Turner, presiding.There will be a walk-through viewing on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, from noon until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.James R. Barnes Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, February 2, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



