Obituary - Cora Lorenzo

Cora Lorenzo, 79, of Sylvania, Ga., passed away peacefully on June 1st, 2021 in Hephzibah, Ga. She was born August 10, 1941 in Savannah, Ga. She attended Savannah High School. While she lived in many places early in life Sylvania, Ga., was the place she chose to call home and raise her family. She made a career she was proud of as a machinist at Koyo Bearings (Torrington), where she worked for over 20 years and made many friends.

For many years she enjoyed league bowling and collecting knives and swords but she most enjoyed time with her daughters and grandchildren.

Cora was preceded in death by her parents, Ray Hooks and Genice Brown Hooks Hodges, her son, John Lorenzo Jr., her sister, Elizabeth Hooks McCullough, and granddaughter Shannon Butler.

She is lovingly remembered by her daughters, Genice Freeman (Roy Finch) of Shawnee, Ga., Debra Butler (David Padgett) of Hephzibah, Ga., and Gina Smoak of Sylvania, Ga., her brother, John Hodges Jr. (Cindy) of Savannah, Ga., brother-in-law, Don McCollough of Coal City, IL, her grandchildren, Andrea (Eddie) Fernandez, Stacy Butler, William "Lil Billy" Smoak III, Theodore Williams, Louis Smoak (Cristan Bell), and Caleb Smoak, also several great grandchildren.

A remembrance service will be held soon, date and time to be announced later.

The family of Cora Lorenzo wish to extend their sincerest thanks to Regency Southern Care Hospice Service and staff for their care and support.

Statesboro Herald, June 5, 2021

