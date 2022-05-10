Obituary - Charlotte Marie Barfield

Charlotte Marie Barfield, 58, of Register, died peacefully on April 23, 2022, at Azalea Health and Rehabilitation in Metter.Charlotte was born on August 04, 1963, in Aiken, South Carolina.She is survived by her mother, Jearlene Skinner McKenzie of Register; and her father, Parnell Barfield. She is also survived by a son, Wesley Thomas; a daughter, Brittney Thomas; a brother, Vernon Carol Barfield; and sister, Theresa Fleckenstien. Also surviving are six grandchildren.A private graveside service will be held at a later date.Statesboro Herald, May 12, 2022

