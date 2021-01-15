Obituary - Brenda Alicia (McGuaghey) Elmgren

STATESBORO, Ga. -- Brenda Alicia (McGuaghey) Elmgren passed away January 14, 2021. She was born in Savannah, Georgia, December 11, 1946.She is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Edith (Parrish) McGuaghey; and her sister, Diane Lassinger.She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, William Charles Elmgren; her children, Donna Pope (Derrick), Paula Elmgren and Stephen Elmgren; her grandchildren, Jessica Hart, Michael Hart Jr., Emma Pope, Erin Pope, Chelsea Beal, Peyton Elmgren, Emerson Elmgren; and her great-granddaughter, Cora Cowart.Brenda’s career included teaching kindergarten, serving as an assistant principal and in her later years, volunteering for the economically-challenged through Community Help, Inc., of Savannah and was the curator and chief financial officer of the National Museum of the Mighty Eighth Air Force.Brenda found great joy in teaching the Agape Sunday School Class at First Baptist Church Statesboro and leading the Statesboro Community Bible Study.Brenda’s true focus was her family: her husband, children and grandchildren. She was a loving wife, resilient mother, dedicated mentor and caring friend solidly grounded in her Christian faith and will be missed by all of us.The family will receive visitors on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. in the chapel of Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home.A service will be held in the chapel at 11 a.m. following the visitation with Dr. John Waters officiating.The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering at imb.org or IMB, 3806 Monument Avenue, Richmond, Virginia 23230.Friends may sign the online register book at www.joineranderson.com.Joiner-Anderson Funeral Home& Crematory of Statesboro is in charge of the arrangements.Statesboro Herald, January 16, 2021Sign the Legacy online guestbook at www.statesboroherald.com.



