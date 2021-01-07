Obituary - Apostle Charlie Odom

Apostle Charlie Odom, age 80, of Chesilhurst, N.J., formerly of Statesboro, GA, departed this life on Thursday, December 24, 2020.The service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 9, 2021, at Christ Care Unit Missionary Baptist Church and Cathedral, 242 Sicklerville Road, Sicklerville, N.J.Viewing hours: 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. only.Arrangements entrusted to Covington Funeral Home, Atco, N.J.In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made to First Baptist Church of Chesilhurst, 57 White Horse Pike, Chesilhurst, NJ 08089.Online condolences may be left for the family at www.covingtonfh.com.Statesboro Herald, January 7, 2021

